After sitting out for the entire league phase, Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Musheer Khan made his Indian Premier League (IPL) during the all-important Qualifier 1 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, it came under unforeseen circumstances as PBKS were reeling at 60/6 after just 8.2 overs. Musheer, who was not part of the playing XI, was introduced as an impact substitute, replacing opener Prabhsimran Singh. He came out bat just after Suyash Sharma cleaned up Shashank Singh with a googly.

As Musheer took the crease, RCB icon Virat Kohli appeared to sledge him in a unique way. Even Kohli seemed to be shocked over PBKS' decision to hand Musheer his debut in such a crucial game.

"Look at Virat Kohli at the first slip. Just letting him know that he's a debutant in a pretty big match. He's saying, 'who is this guy?'" former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, who was on commentary duty, was heard as saying on air after Kohli was seen making gestures towards Musheer.

Hayden's fellow commentator, Harsha Bhogle, suggested Musheer should remind Kohli about his brother, Sarfaraz Khan, who has played for the Indian team in Test cricket.

"He might just turned around and say, 'you know my brother, he hit 150 playing for India'," Bhogle said.

Musheer was dismissed for a three-ball duck by Suyash. However, he ended up taking a wicket himself, albeit in a losing cause.

RCB defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to enter the final of the Indian Premier League here on Thursday. RCB bowlers justified skipper Rajat Patidar's decision to field first by packing off PBKS for a paltry 101 in just 14.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis was top-scorer with 26.

Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3/17) did the star turn for RCB by picking up three wickets pacers Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/26) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17) left PBKS reeling at 50 for five in the seventh over.

In reply, RCB romped home, scoring 106 for 2 in 10 overs with Philip Salt scoring 27-ball 56.

