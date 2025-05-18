India pacer Ishant Sharma said on Saturday that Virat Kohli will always be “Cheeku” to those who grew up with him, reflecting on the friendship that dates back to their early days in Delhi cricket. Ishant, who played alongside Kohli from the under-17 level through to the senior India team, said the former captain's public image of a super star contrasts with the person he has known since childhood. "I think Virat Kohli (the star) is for outside people. I can't see him like that because we played in the U-17s. He is a childhood friend to me," Ishant, who bagged 434 wickets in 105 Tests, said on Star Sports Press Room on the eve of Gujarat Titans' match against Delhi Capitals.

The 36-year-old recalled their days in the under-19 setup, where they shared rooms, budgeted meals, and saved travel allowances.

"When we were in the U-19s, we used to count how much money we had. We used to eat food. When we used to go to the U-19s, we used to save our TAs and take them with us. So, Virat Kohli is different for everyone. He is different for me," he said.

Ishant said their bond remained brotherly despite Kohli's stardom.

"Imagine, your brother has reached such heights. Everyone is thinking that he is great. But you will see that at the end of the day, he is a human being. At the end of the day, you have spent a lot of time with him. You know him in and out. You know where he has come from, how he is and how he is not." The two were seen embracing on the field ahead of a recent IPL match, with photos of the moment widely shared online.

Ishant said their interactions rarely involve talks about cricket but it's all about humour and banter.

"When we meet, we never talk about how we played so many Test matches. We never talk about it. We talk about funny jokes. This is happening, that is happening, look at this, look at that. Funny jokes," he said.

"I have never felt that he is Virat Kohli. For us, he is Cheeku. We have always seen it like this. He has also seen me like this. We are sleeping together and sharing a room." Both players made their international debuts in the late 2000s, with Sharma breaking into the national team just before Kohli.

He recalled the moment Kohli informed him of his first India call-up.

"When our India debut came, the name of the team came...he kicked me and said, your name has come. He said, will you really play for India? I said, brother, let me sleep," said Ishant.

