Virat Kohli was one of the three retained players by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While it was on expected line, his retained price turned heads. The former RCB captain was retained for Rs 21 crore. Top-order batter Rajat Patidar (INR 11 crore) and uncapped left-arm fast-bowler Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore) were the other ahead of IPL 2025. RCB chose not to retain their captain Faf du Plessis, all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Will Jacks, as well as fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. In getting retained for Rs 21 crore, Kohli has achieved a major first

Virat Kohli is now the first Indian player in IPL to breach the Rs 20 crore-mark in IPL. Before this, Australia's Pat Cummins (Rs 20.50 crore) and Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 crore) breached the Rs 20 crore mark.

"I have retained for the three year cycle which starts next year. I am super excited. It's been a special relationship which continues to grow stronger. At the end of the cycle, it will be 20 years. That in itself is a special feeling. I never thought I would play for so many years for one team," Kohli said in a video.

"."



King Kohli expresses his feelings and aspirations for the upcoming IPL ahead of the Mega Auction... pic.twitter.com/aKZEv8mtYf — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 31, 2024

“We're all too aware of the need to establish a strong Indian core to our team going into the 2025 IPL season, and we feel that our retention decisions are a significant step in the right direction. It's great to continue Virat's lengthy association with RCB, I'm confident that a new group of players will benefit hugely from his inspirational and infectious energy, and his commitment to high standards,” said Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket at RCB.

. “It's also great to secure both Rajat and Yash, two excellent players that offer relatively unique skills and abilities. In Yash's case, as an uncapped player, he also represents outstanding financial value.”

“It's always sad to release players, given the strength of relationships that are built and the many shared achievements and memories, and I wish all departing players well. As for us, we now commence our auction preparations having retained top Indian talent, whilst also giving ourselves both options and flexibility with our three remaining RTMs, and a healthy available purse. It should be fun!” added Bobat.