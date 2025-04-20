Vaibhav Suryavanshi made an IPL debut that would be remembered for a long time. At 14 year and 23 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest ever IPL debutant when he walked out to bat for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants. And on his first ball, he hit Shardul Thakur for a six. He went on to score 34 off just 20 balls. His innings included three sixes and two fours. The expectation were rising for a half-century for him when he was dismissed Aiden Markram. Suryavanshi was clearly emotional and looked like he was crying.

Talking about the match, a fantastic last over by Avesh Khan helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defy some serious hitting by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and stand-in skipper Riyan Parag as Rajasthan Royals (RR) fell short by two runs at their home venue of Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. RR is at eighth spot with two wins and six losses, whereas LSG is at fourth spot with five wins and three losses.

During the run-chase of 181 runs, RR was off to a fine start thanks to openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the latter starting his IPL career with a huge six over covers on the very first ball he faced.

Suryanvanshi continued to take down Avesh Khan, while Jaiswal took down Shardul Thakur and Aiden Markram with some audacious sixes. RR reached their 50-run mark in 4.3 overs.

At the end of six overs, RR was 61/0, with Jaiswal (40*) and Suryavanshi (21*) unbeaten.

The duo took on the spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi well, but the part-time spin of Markram was what spelt the end of Suryavanshi, who scored 34 in 20 balls, with two fours and three sixes. RR was 85/1 in 8.4 overs. Jaiswal continued his fine run of form, scoring his fourth fifty in 31 balls, with three fours and three sixes.

