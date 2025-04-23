After a rare defeat in their previous clash, the Delhi Capitals (DC) bounced back in style as they registered a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in their eighth encounter of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Opting to bowl first, the Axar Patel-led side put up a clinical show with the ball, courtesy a four-wicket haul from pacer Mukesh Kumar and restricted the opposition to 159/6 in 20 overs. Later, Delhi Capitals rode on some fine batting display from youngster Abishek Porel (51 off 36), wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul (57* off 42) and skipper Axar (34* off 20) to go over the line in the 18th over.

Reflecting on the win, Porel, during the post-match presser, said as quoted by the Delhi Capitals press release, "I always had the confidence that we would chase down the target. The wicket was playing well, and we had also bowled really well, especially in the middle overs. So, I was pretty confident."

Talking about his own batting in this season and his role, the left-hander added, "I'm enjoying myself. I have had discussions with Hemang (Badani), sir, and Kevin Pietersen. Whatever conversations I have with them, I just try to work on it and execute it during the match."

"The support staff obviously tells me to play with a free mindset. The coaches, captain and all the senior players have been very supportive, and everyone backs me," Porel further said.

Asked about his future goals, the wicket-keeper batter said, "Obviously, the ultimate goal is to play for India. But right now I'm focusing on scoring runs for Delhi Capitals and helping the side win the trophy."

The 22-year-old also praised pacer Mukesh Kumar for his bowling. "Mukesh (Kumar) is somebody who backs his strength. He is a very hardworking person. He works a lot in practice, especially on his Yorkers."

Delhi Capitals now have six wins and 12 points from eight matches and are placed at number two in the points table. They will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next match of the 18th edition of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27.