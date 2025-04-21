Former South Africa wicketkeeper mark Boucher praised Mumbai Indians for their thumping nine-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday and termed it "truly one-sided" result. After MI bowlers restricted CSK to 176/5 despite half-centuries from Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja, it was Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav who scored unbeaten 76 and 68, respectively, to register the second successive home win of the season. "I was ecstatic with that win, it was truly one-sided. Mumbai Indians have been speaking about playing a near-perfect game, and I thought they came pretty close tonight. They bowled brilliantly and then came out with intent while batting. It shows how dangerous Suryakumar Yadav can be when the team gets off to a good start," Boucher said on JioHotstar.

"Rohit Sharma didn't need to score a hundred - just a solid 70-odd - and that's exactly what he did. I'd love to see more of that- Rohit anchoring one end through the innings. It sets the stage perfectly for players like Suryakumar and Tilak to come in and play those impactful knocks," he added.

Reflecting on the hype and significance of the MI vs CSK clash, Boucher said, "The MI vs CSK game is always massive - not just in India, but globally. Fans travel from all over the world to witness this revenge. There's also extra motivation for someone like Rohit, who scored a century against CSK last season. Coming into the game possibly below his own high standards, he would've wanted to make a statement.

"What stood out for me tonight was that every senior player for Mumbai Indians stepped up. It was a must-win game, and they all contributed. That's the biggest positive MI will take away from this match."

Mumbai Indians will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away fixture on Wednesday, while CSK will play against the same opponents on Friday in Chennai.

