Royal Challengers Bengaluru star all-rounder Tim David gave the fans a hilarious moment ahead of the resumption of IPL 2025. The biggest T20 league in the world was suspended last week due to the border tensions between India and Pakistan. However, after both the nations agreed to a ceasefire, the BCCI announced the resumption of IPL from May 17, where RCB will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the match, Bengaluru faced heavy rainfall, making the entire ground of the Chinnaswamy stadium wet.

Despite the gloomy weather, David made a good use of the wet ground and sported his swimming shorts. The Australian then went out on the ground, swam on the ground covers, and hilariously played on the ground as it continued to rain.

Tim David

Swim David



Bengaluru rain couldn't dampen Timmy's spirits… Super TD Sopper came out in all glory.



This is Royal Challenge presents RCB Shorts.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/PrXpr8rsEa — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 16, 2025

Seeing this, the RCB staff cheered him as David made his way back to the dressing after an enjoyable swimming session.

RCB have been in a red-hot form in the ongoing season with eight victories in 11 games. KKR, on the other hand, are on the verge of elimination as the defending champions only won five matches out of 12.

The unexpected 10-day break has left both the RCB and the KKR with different goals to achieve and common challenges to hurdle over.

The RCB are second on the table with 16 points from 11 matches, and a win here can propel them to the playoffs.

KKR are sixth on the table with 11 points from 12 games, and a slip-up will evaporate the defending champions' hopes of making the knockouts.

They are also faced with the challenging task of hitting the pre-break intensity straightaway at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

The hosts are coming off a four-match winning streak while the tourists have managed to stitch two victories in three matches before the league came to a grinding halt. Questions remain on whether they can regain that competitive edge after a passage of uncertainty.

(With PTI Inputs)