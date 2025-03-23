Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad are ready to begin their IPL 2025 campaign as they take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Hyderabad. The runners-up of the 2024 edition boasts of a deadly batting lineup, featuring the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and the newly included Ishan Kishan. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will be led by Riyan Parag as their regular skipper Sanju Samson did not fully recover from his finger injury and will play only as a batter.

The return of India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy after an injury is also expected to add to the arsenal of the Sunrisers. With the kind of form Abhishek and Head have been having recently, the Sunrisers supporters can expect to see impressive strokes.

With the release of Englishman Jos Buttler, the Royals' batting line-up has dwindled though they still have the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025 match take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025 match will take place on Sunday, March 23.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025 match be held?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025 match will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025 match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025 match will be televised live on the JioStar Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025 opening match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025 match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI Inputs