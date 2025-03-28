After Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in IPL 2025, head coach Daniel Vettori said the side will take positives from the defeat and go with a slightly different plan when facing Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, LSG didn't allow SRH's famed batting line-up to go hammer and tongs, as they eventually made 190/9. In reply, LSG chased down the target with 23 balls to spare and got their first win of IPL 2025. “We got to a score 190, which I think was competitive. But we also know that we go to Vizag, completely different conditions and ground size, and we're going to have to build up maybe a slightly different plan from what we do here.

“Our style will still remain the same, but the questions we ask ourselves will just be a little bit different. So quick learnings from the game around the intent were perfect, and we just find a couple more ways with the ball and understand when a batsman's in that form, we just have to jump into a few different things,” said Vettori in his address to SRH players in a video posted by the franchise on its X account on Friday.

Talking about the positives he saw from the match, Vettori lauded uncapped batter Aniket Verma for his 36 off 13 balls, and captain Pat Cummins hitting three sixes at the fag end of the innings. "Every team in the IPL could lose six odd games. We've just got one of them out of the way. But I think if you actually look at the performance, there's a lot of very good stuff and a lot of stuff that we talked about.

“Particularly around the assessment of that wicket - I think we've come from a surface that was 280, and then the feedback early on was around 200-220. Bar a couple of unlucky dismissals in each class, we were well on our way.

“The way we went about it, particularly in that middle order, when we put ourselves under a little bit of pressure, Nitish soaked it up, Patty soaked it up, and then handed it on to Aniket with an amazing energy from the time you came in and to do what you did in that situation and to understand that you could still play your style of game, and still knew you could take those balls on - that was very commendable," he elaborated.

Cummins, who picked 2-29, seemed to agree with Vettori's assessment of the match. “I think that's a really good summary. I think not a lot went right for us, but we still managed to get away and up to 190, and then, probably barring Pooran, we were probably well in the game.

“There's going to be some nights where things go really well, some nights like here, where it doesn't go particularly right to plan. But I think you can see we're going to be competitive in the whole tournament so far,” Cummins concluded.