Legendary former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has called out the fee structure in place in Indian domestic cricket, lamenting the fact that several hard-working Indian cricketers often miss out on a big paycheck despite years of success at the Ranji Trophy level. On the same note, Gavaskar pointed out that many uncapped Indian players often make a big buck after being bought in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, despite not deserving it as much as those who do the hard yards in Ranji Trophy. Gavaskar has urged the BCCI to reconsider its pay structure for domestic cricket, and increase the incentive to pay it.

Gavaskar pointed to the example of the recently-retired Priyank Panchal, to hammer home his point. Panchal amassed nearly 9,000 runs in first-class cricket, smashing 29 centuries. However, at the age of 37, Panchal hung up his boots without having ever played for India. The closest he got was being included in the squad for a couple of tours, and leading India A.

Panchal's orthodox game has also meant that he never failed to bag a contract in the hard-hitting IPL.

Gavaskar argued that Panchal would probably have less in his bank account than several other players who got "lucky" to be picked in the IPL auction for deals worth many crores.

"Apart from not getting the India cap, he also wouldn't have much to show in his bank balance, despite spending the better part of his youth trying to make a career and a living out of the game. It is here that the lopsided nature of remuneration for other domestic tournaments and that of the IPL, another domestic tournament, stands out," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

"It's doubtful if, after playing for two decades in all kinds of weather conditions all over the country, including the bitter cold in the North of India and extreme heat elsewhere, and also amid rains sometimes, Panchal has made even Rs. 3 crore in Ranji Trophy fees. Compare this with uncapped players in the IPL who make Rs. 3 crore-plus a season and often do not even play a single game," Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar said that the suggestion that this depends on market forces is not a valid argument because the selection of several uncapped players is often a matter of fortune.

"The argument that it is market forces is not really valid, for more often than not, it is sheer good fortune as some franchises want to take a punt with young talent. Have a look at the uncapped crorepatis throughout the IPL, and you will find that very few have gone on to do big things for India. It's their good luck that has made them the crores that they actually don't deserve," Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar proposed the idea of a slab system for fees in domestic cricket, rewarding players who play more and enter the knockout stages of the tournament.

"Money is not the issue for the BCCI and its affiliated units, so hopefully, these suggestions will be considered before the new domestic season starts," Gavaskar said.