In a dramatic IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), legendary cricket Sunil Gavaskar criticised the on-field umpires for ignoring what he described as a "dangerous act" by Virat Kohli. The incident occurred during the 12th over of the RCB innings when Kohli ran straight down the pitch while completing a quick double off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. Gavaskar, who was commentating live, questioned why Kohli wasn't warned, highlighting that such running could damage the pitch for the second innings.

RCB were put into bat by PBKS at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With boundaries hard to come by, Kohli was looking to keep the scoreboard ticking through quick singles and twos. In the 12th over, after nudging the ball wide of long-on, Kohli called for a second run. His partner, Liam Livingstone, comfortably made his ground with a dive at the non-striker's end.

However, Gavaskar was quick to point out that Kohli had run straight down the pitch, which is typically frowned upon due to the potential damage it can cause to the playing surface. “Kohli is a swift runner between the wickets. As soon as he hit the ball, he knew it was two,” Gavaskar said. “No umpire will ever tell him. There he is, running straight down the pitch again. Punjab Kings are batting second,” he added.

While the umpires did not intervene, Gavaskar's remarks have sparked conversation on whether top players are sometimes allowed to get away with such actions.

Apart from the pitch controversy, Kohli's approach with the bat also raised eyebrows. Known for his high strike rate this season—hovering around 150—he chose a more conservative route in the final. Instead of going for big shots, he focused on rotating the strike and giving more deliveries to power-hitters like Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, who was part of the English broadcast team, questioned the approach. “200 is just a par score here,” he noted, suggesting Kohli should've been more aggressive.

Kohli eventually fell in the 15th over to Azmatullah Omarzai after scoring 43 off 35 balls. During the first strategic time-out, RCB coaches Andy Flower and Dinesh Karthik were seen in an intense discussion with Kohli, likely urging him to increase the scoring rate.

PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both teams remained unchanged for the final.