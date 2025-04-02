Chennai Super Kings are looking a pale shadow of their former self in the IPL 2025. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is yet to find a solid footing in the IPL 2025 and have lost two of their last three matches. While their top-order has blown hot and cold, barring Noor Ahmad none of the CSK bowlers have been consistent. CSK also have two veteran spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. While Ashwin has taken three wickets in three games, Jadeja has only one in three matches.

In the midst of this, CSK have been given an interesting advice regarding their playing XI.

“Conway has to come in place of Jamie Overton and also bring in Anshul Kamboj into the XI. With regards to Ashwin, don't drop him, but stop him from bowling in the powerplay. Between 7-18th over he can be effective, with Jadeja and Noor Ahmad, they can easily slip in 10 overs at least. I will drop Tripathi and bring in Kamboj and then Conway in place of Overton,” Krishnamachari Srikkanth, member of 1983 World Cup-winning team, said on his YouTube channel.

“I would make Shivam Dube play in the XI and bring in Andre Siddarth as an Impact Player. Even Mukhesh Chowdhary is a good option, he has bowled well for CSK in the past."

CSK great MS Dhoni's batting position has also come under a lot of question. Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has explained MS Dhoni's batting arrivals saying that they should not expect the former skipper to walk in to bat around the 9th or 10th over mark in the ongoing IPL 2025 season following their six-run loss against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Coming to bat at No. 7, Dhoni scored just 16 runs off 11 balls while chasing 183 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati as CSK suffered their second successive loss of the season.

In the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dhoni came to bat at No. 9 after Ravichandran Ashwin even when CSK were reeling at 80/6 after 13 overs. The situation was not ideal for Dhoni to inflict a turnaround, but he played a 16-ball 30 not out cameo laced with three fours and two sixes. However, the move to send Dhoni in at the fag end of the innings was not welcomed by many including former players, commentators and fans.

Defending his shift in the batting order, Fleming claimed that the 43-year-old veteran's body is not what it used to be especially his knees after undergoing a left knee operation following the end of the IPL 2023.

"Yeah, it's a time thing. His body... his knees aren't what they used to be, and he's moving okay, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

With IANS inputs