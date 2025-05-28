It has been a topsy turvy ride for Shreyas Iyer in the last couple of years. From getting dropped from the BCCI contracts list to performing brilliantly in the Champions Trophy 2025, the batter has come a long way. In the past few months, he has led Punjab Kings by example and his batting as well as captaincy skills has made sure that his team finished in the Top 2 of IPL 2025 points table. However, he was overlooked when it came to the Indian cricket team squad for the five-match Test series against England. Former India batter Mohammad Kaif urged youngsters to consider Shreyas as a 'role model' considering how he has bounced back from adversities. Kaif mentioned the fact that he was not retained despite winning the IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders and even hinted as the franchise 'backstabbing' him.

"If young players are searching for a role model, look no further than Shreyas Iyer. He was ignored from Test matches; his name did not come. So, what does Iyer do? He says, 'No issues. Fine, I won't say a word, won't say in the media that I am sad or upset'. He captained KKR – there too, he was stabbed in the back'. Still did not get retained. He has moved on. Just kept quiet and let your bat do the talking. Look at him now. The entire world is singing his praises. He has taken Punjab Kings to No. 2 on the points table. That's the kind of hero one should have," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Shreyas Iyer on Monday thanked head coach Ricky Ponting for giving him the "freedom to go out and express myself" as the side sealed a spot in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 with a convincing seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

Iyer joined PBKS after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title last season, and he made an instant impact, guiding the Punjab outfit to its first-ever playoffs since 2014.

"The camaraderie has been there for the past few years between Ricky and I, he gives me a lot of freedom. He lets me be decisive on the field, all these things have culminated in a great way," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Every individual stepped up at the right time. Starting from game one, we've been in the mindset of wanting to win despite the situation. We've had players putting their hands up when we were in the dumps. Kudos to support staff and management too.

"Ricky has been fantastic with player management, it's important for me to get trust too. That happened with the wins early on. Had conversations with them too. You have to maintain good relationships throughout. I feel the dressing room has been top notch throughout," he added.

(With PTI inputs)