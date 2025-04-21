Rajasthan Royals are having a forgettable campaign in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After losing six of their eight matches so far, RR are positioned at the eighth spot in the points table. Their last two defeats were the most heartbreaking as the Rajasthan-based franchise lost the games in close encounters. In the match against Delhi Capitals, RR gave a tough fight to take the match into the super over but they lost. Later against Lucknow Super Giants, RR got a brilliant start in the chase of 181 but fell short by just two runs.

Apart from losing the games, RR also faced a setback as their skipper Sanju Samson suffered a chest injury against DC and had to miss the LSG match. In his absence, young batter Riyan Parag led the team.

Seeing RR's debacle in the ongoing season, former India batter Ambati Rayudu criticised the inaugural champions for investing in young players every year.

"I've always had this question in my mind when it comes to RR: they've invested so much in youngsters over the years. What have they gotten out of it? It's been 17 years since they've won an IPL, and they always showcase this as if it's their strength. It is some great charity that they're doing for the game, but it is not. You're here to compete," Rayudu said on ESPNCricinfo's Timeout.

"You're here to win the IPL, and there are ways teams have adopted to win the IPL, and you don't follow any of those. You have your own path, and you justify it year after year. And you want people to come on board and appreciate you for the good team that you are by giving youngsters all over the world a good opportunity in the IPL," he added.

Former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher, who was also a part of the conversation, also agreed with Rayudu's statement.

"Yeah, I just and this goes for any franchise. I don't think that the IPL is a breeding ground for talent. I think it's for a finished product. Yeah, I mean you don't, no team will ever come into the IPL thinking, okay well, we've got a team here that I think is gonna do well in the next three years. That's what you go to auction for," said Boucher.

RR is one of those franchises who give opportunities to young talent. Some big names which came RR's setup are Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

However, their decision to retain the likes of Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag ahead of the mega auctions was widely criticised as the duo failed to live up to the expectations in the ongoing season.