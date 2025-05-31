Gujarat Titans crashed out of IPL 2025 after losing to Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the Eliminator on Friday. Chasing a mammoth target of 229, Gujarat Titans were in the game thanks to a stunning knock from Sai Sudharsan but were unable to clinch the victory. It was a crushing defeat for the side and emotions got the better of some family members of the GT players and staff. Following the end of the match, head coach Ashish Nehra's son was seen crying in the stands. Even Shubman Gill's sister could not control her tears as she was consoled by the people setting beside her in the stands.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill pinpointed the three dropped opportunities that cost them their chance of restraining Mumbai Indians on 210, which would have been a par score following their defeat in the Eliminator in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai trounced Gujarat with a 20-run victory in a run-scoring fest in Mullanpur, a fixture where momentum swung like a pendulum. Still, signs of MI's victory were written all over the wall after Sai Sudharsan's dismissal.

The Titans were responsible for hurting their chances to set a date with Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 in their home den in Ahmedabad on Sunday. After being put to bowl by MI, Gerald Coetzee was responsible for dropping Rohit on three in the second over and in the next over, Kusal Mendis floored the opportunity to remove Rohit on 12 after the ball popped out of his hand.

Mendis, who was roped in as Jos Buttler's replacement, was the culprit for offering Suryakumar Yadav a lifeline in the 12th over. The dynamic batter had a poke and gave away an outside edge, but Mendis failed to latch onto it. Rohit added 69 runs and ended with 81(50), while Suryakumar (33) didn't create much of a ruckus and returned after adding eight runs to his score.

Gujarat's woes increased in the climax of the phase after Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya deposited the ball into the stands thrice to lift Mumbai to a daunting 228/5 on the board.

"It was a brilliant game of cricket, and we were right in it. The last three-four overs didn't go our way, but it was still a good game. Definitely not easy when we drop three sitters. It wasn't easy for the bowlers to control, and it doesn't help when you drop three catches. 210 would've been par for us on this pitch. Even in the last over, we were talking if we had taken one or two less sixes it would have made a huge difference," Gill said after the match.

