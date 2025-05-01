Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 12 Lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during the IPL 2025 encounter against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. PBKS registered a comprehensive victory over CSK in the match but Shreyas was punished as his team was not able to complete the full quota of overs within the stipulated time. PBKS were even forced to bring an extra fielder inside the circle before the start of the 19th over but that did not stop Chahal from claiming a brilliant hat-trick.

"Shreyas Iyer, Captain, Punjab Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday."

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 12 Lakh," BCCI said in a release.

Skipper Shreyas made an excellent fifty to support Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick as Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their IPL match on Wednesday.

Shreyas (72, 41b, 5x4 4x6) and opener Prabhsimran Singh (54, 36b, 5x4, 3x6) were the main run-makers for PBKS as they overhauled the 191-run target in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, Sam Curran's 88 helped hosts CSK reach a competitive 190 all out despite Chahal taking four wickets including a hat-trick (4/32).

Curran (88, 47b, 9x4, 4x6) found good support from Dewald Brevis (32, 26b, 2x4, 1x6).

For PBKS, leg-spinner Chahal was the was the most successful bowler as pacer Marco Jansen too chipped in with a couple of wickets.

(With PTI inputs)