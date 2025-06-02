Punjab Kings entered the final of IPL 2025 with a dominating victory over Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The match was hit by rain and was delayed by two hours but still, a full 20 overs per-side contest was carried out. Asked to bat first, MI posted a good total of 203/6 in 20 overs. Later, PBKS chased down the target with one over to spare as their skipper Shreyas Iyer led by an example and scored an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls.

During the run chase, there was an intense moment when PBKS batter Shashank Singh was run out for 2 after Hardik Pandya's direct hit went straight onto the target. The dismissal brought a moment of worry in camp PBKS as they still needed 35 runs more to win from 20 balls.

More than Hardik's attempt, it was Shashank's lack of intent to complete the run, which caught everyone's attention and skipper Shreyas Iyer also made sure that the batter never repeats the mistake.

After PBKS clinched the victory, the entire team jumped onto the field and joyously celebrated their entry into the final. During the handshakes, Shreyas was seen giving a mouthful to Shashank for his carelessness on the field, which had almost cost PBKS their spot in the finale.

#PBKSvsMI Shreyas Iyer angry on Shashank for His absence in running between games … pic.twitter.com/RCMPwJscvY — . (@itzfcking18) June 1, 2025

Filled with guilt and regret, Shashank also did not try to argue with his captain and simply walked away from the scene.

Chasing 204, Punjab reached the target in 19 overs, riding on a series of key contributions. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis gave the chase early impetus with a 21-ball 38, including 20 runs off a single over from Jasprit Bumrah. Although PBKS lost early wickets, Iyer held firm and found steady support from Nehal Wadhera, who struck 48 off 29 deliveries during an 84-run fourth-wicket stand.

Iyer paced his innings expertly, starting cautiously before accelerating in the final phase with a flurry of boundaries. His knock featured eight sixes and five fours.

PBKS will now join RCB in the final, making it there for the 1st time since 2014, and marking the first occasion since 2016 that the game will see a new champion.