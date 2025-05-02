Former West Indies batter Daren Ganga has raised a big question on Chennai Super Kings' choice of continuing with MS Dhoni as captain. Notably, legendary skipper Dhoni led CSK to record-equalling five IPL titles. He stepped down from the role in the 2022 season and Ravindra Jadeja was handed over the regins. The team's poor performance under the new captain forced Jadeja to pass the baton back to Dhoni in between the season. Dhoni then went on to lead CSK in IPL 2023 before stepping down from the role once again the next season, handing over the duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad this time.

As fate would have it, an elbow injury forced Gaikwad out mid-way during IPL 2025 and Dhoni was once again handed the CSK captainy.

"Is that not a high risk for a team if you're planning for next season, you're pegging your hopes on a player who's not playing competitive cricket between IPL seasons. Isn't that putting yourself at a disadvantage based on that player's fitness and availability to play an entire season? You find yourself back at square one, where you will be searching for a captain, a man who is not part of the entire process of strategic planning and direction for a season. So I feel you're in that constant cycle of development and not progressing," Daren Ganga told during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo.

When asked if Dhoni still deserves to keep his place as a player in the CSK team, Ganga's response was affirmative. However, he questioned the fact that the team continues to stick to him for captaincy.

"Yes. I surely think with the big option of the fact that he's put himself forward and what we've seen from him as a wicketkeeper and a batter at the back end of innings, he can command himself on that team. But my biggest question is, should he be considered a captain in that squad when you 18 years from the start of him leading the side. We all agree theoretically that it's sport, it's cyclical, and leadership has a shelf life," the former West Indies batter said.

"But I feel having a guy like Ruturaj Gaikwad and, in the past, Ravindra Jadeja in that sort of unsettling situation where it seems that MS still has ambitions of captaincy is not a good situation to be in. I've been in that situation before. It is very unsettling for you when you know that there's someone behind you who still has ambitions. But it is being shown as though he is not interested," he added.