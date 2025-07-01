Right after the IPL 2025 ended, where Rajasthan Royals failed to qualify for the playoffs, rumour mills started goin overboard about a possible big ticket exit from the franchise - of that of Sanju Samson. And his next destination? Chennai Super Kings. Neither the players not the franchises confirmed or even hinted on the affirmative regarding the news. However, CSK's uninspiring show under designated captain Ruturaj Gaikwad meant that the rumours did not die.

Now, a report in Cricbuzz has confirmed that there might be some truth behind the rumours. It also added that the other teams may also be interested in the wicketkeeper-batter.

"We are definitely looking at Sanju. He is an Indian batter, who is a keeper and an opener. So if he is available, we will certainly have a look at the option of having him in our fold. Who we will trade him with we have not taken that call because the matter has not gone that far. But yes, in principle, we are interested," the report quoted a CSK official, involved in the decision-making process, as saying on condition of anonymity.

It is not yet known if the player trade, if it happens, will involve another big player or it will be all-cash deal. Samson has been part of the Royals since 2018. He was named the captain of the side in 2021. Sanju Samson is the only player to have scored more than fifty runs in the first match of a season, for six consecutive seasons playing for Rajasthan Royals.

More updates to follow