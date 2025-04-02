It was yet another loss for Lucknow Super Giants as the Rishabh Pant-led side was completely outplayed by Punjab Kings in their IPL 2025 encounter on Tuesday. It was their second loss in three games and owner Sanjiv Goenka was visibly disappointed as his team losing their first home game of the season. Following the match, Sanjiv Goenka was seen having a conversation with PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer whom he hugged at the end of their chat. Social media users were quick to comment on the interaction and mentioned Goenka's previous chat with Rishabh Pant after the loss against Delhi Capitals.

Sanjeev Goenka said to shreyas Iyer , we have 27 cr player but he is not able to perform, how can you do that ?#Rishbahpant #ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/ihfkrFQCCe — Cricket_In _blood (@HarshRa26520588) April 1, 2025

The pint-sized Prabhsimran Singh packed a mean punch in his enthralling 34-ball 69 as Punjab Kings outclassed Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets with an commanding all-round performance in an IPL game on Monday.

Goenka asking Shreyas Iyer if he can give some coaching to Rishabh pant pic.twitter.com/fyuVQZQanH — Param (@paramsohi13) April 1, 2025

Chasing a target of 172 on a track that offered grip and variable bounce, Punjab were off to a rollicking start, courtesy Prabhsimran, who hammered the LSG bowling attack into submission in the first 10 overs with nine fours and three sixes, to effectively kill the contest.

It was then a cakewalk for his skipper Shreyas Iyer (52 not out off 30 balls) with the chase being completed in 16.2 overs to increase the worries for an out-of-form LSG captain Rishabh Pant, who looked bereft of ideas.

Young Nehal Wadhera (43 not out off 25 balls) after initial struggle also picked up some confidence boosting easy runs towards the end.

The match was won and lost in the two Powerplays where the hosts were outplayed.

In the batting Powerplay, they were down to 39 for 3 after losing three of their top-order players, leaving the middle-order with a lot of heavy-lifting to do.

It was a collective bowling effort from Punjab, be it pacers Arshdeep Singh (3/43 in 4 overs), Lockie Ferguson (/126 in 3 overs), Marco Jansen (1/28 in 4 overs) or spinners Glenn Maxwell (1/22 in 3 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/36 in 4 overs).

