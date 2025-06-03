Royal Challenges Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedbad on Tuesday, with both sides aiming to end their title drought. RCB beat PBKS in Qualifier 1 last week to book their place in the final, while the Shreyas Iyer-led side thrashed Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 on Sunday. RCB will be heavily relying on their star duo, Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood. So far, Kohli has scored 614 runs at an average of 55.82 and a strike rate of 146.53 this season, with eight half-centuries.

In the bowling department, Hazlewood has been their leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps in 11 games at an average of 15.80 and an economy of 8.30.

For PBKS, captain Shreyas has been the leading scorer with 603 runs at an average of 54.82 and a strike rate of 175.80, while Arshdeep Singh is the leading wicket-taker with 18 in 16 matches.

When will the Royal Challenges Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 final be played?

The Royal Challenges Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 final will be played on Tuesday, June 3.

Where will the Royal Challenges Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 final be played?

The Royal Challenges Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Royal Challenges Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 final start?

The Royal Challenges Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 final will start at 10 AM Eastern Time (9:30 AM Toss) and 9 AM Central Time (8:30 AM Toss).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challenges Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 final?

The Royal Challenges Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 final will be broadcast on Willow TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Royal Challenges Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 final?

The Royal Challenges Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 final will be streamed live for free on Cricbuzz app or website. Other legal streaming platforms such as FuboTV, DirecTV and Sling TV will stream the matches live, but on subscription basis.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With ANI Inputs)