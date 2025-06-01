Two stalwarts of the Mumbai Indians (MI), Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, played crucial knocks on Friday, helping their team beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. While Suryakumar has been MI's go-to man in the batting department this season, Rohit smashed a season-best 50-ball 81 to help MI reach 228/5 after they were put into bat. Rohit, who was dropped twice early into his innings, made the most of GT's fielding blunders, smashed nine fours and four sixes during his stay in the middle.

Rohit and Suryakumar forged a crucial partnership of 49 runs, with the latter scoring a 20-ball 33 in that phase. During their partnership, an interesting incident took place after Rohit told Suryakumar to hit GT spinner Sai Kishore for a six.

Suryakumar did exactly that, depositing the ball into the sight screen. However, Rohit didn't even look at the ball and walked straight to Suryakumar, before the two shared a fist bump. The video highlighted the amount of trust and bond Rohit shares with Suryakumar.

Rohit to surya - " saamne chakka maar "



Coming to the match, MI won the toss and elected to bat first. They started off with a bang, with Jonny Bairstow (47 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rohit Sharma taking on pacers really well. Rohit went on to score his third fifty in IPL knockouts, making 81 in just 50 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. He also completed his 7,000 IPL runs, becoming the second batter to do so.

Fine cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (33 in 20 balls, with a four and three sixes), Tilak Varma (25 in 11 balls, with three sixes), and Hardik Pandya (22* in nine balls, with three sixes) took MI to 228/5.

Sai Kishore (2/42) and Prasidh Krishna (2/53) were the top bowlers for GT.

In the run chase, GT lost skipper Shubman Gill early. However, Sai Sudharsan (80 in 49 balls, with 10 fours and a six) stitched half-century partnerships with Kusal Mendis (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Washington Sundar (48 in 24 balls, with five fours and three sixes), keeping GT ahead of the required rate. However, some fine death bowling prevented them from winning as MI restricted GT to 208/6 in 20 overs.

Trent Boult (2/56) was the top bowler for MI. Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Ashwani Kumar and Mitchell Santner got one each.

