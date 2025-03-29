A funny video from the Mumbai Indians camp is going viral on social media. In the shared clip, MI players Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav could be seen throwing the team admin into a swimming pool of a hotel where they are staying. To execute the prank to perfection, the admin was lifted by all three - Rohit, Tilak and Suryakumar - and was then thrown into the water. Fans found it hard to control their laughter after watching the video on internet.

Talking about MI's performance, the five-time champions kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign with a loss to Chennai Super Kings.

Rachin Ravindra played the anchor as CSK registered an easy four-wicket win in their match at Chepauk on Sunday. The result also saw MI continuing their 13-year long unwanted streak of losing the opening match of their campaign. The side last won their IPL campaign opener back in 2012 and has been losing since then. It is, however, interesting to note that all of MI's five titles have come after this unwanted streak began.

Talking about the game in Chennai, CSK's Noor Ahmed (4 for 18) and Khaleel Ahmed (3 for 29) together broke the spine of MI, restricting the side to 155 for 9 in 20 overs. In the chase, CSK were always ahead, thanks to Rachin's 65 not out off 45. 24-year-old debutant Vignesh Puthur was the silver lining for MI in the loss as he impressed with figures of 3 for 32, taking some crucial wickets. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also contributed with a crucial 53 off 26.

In the match, Rohit scored a four-ball duck, while Suryakumar and Tilak played cameos. Tlilak hit 31 off 25, being the highest scorer in MI's poor batting show, and Suryakumar scored 29 off 26.

Notably, MI's regular skipper Hardik Pandya was not a part of the game as he was serving a one-match ban he had received during the side's last league match in IPL 2024. The team also missed ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to be absent in some more matches for the side due to his back injury from which he is yet to fully recovery.

Mumbai Indians face Gujarat Titans next on Saturday at the latter's home ground - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.