The IPL 2025 retention list will be out soon. As this time it will be a mega auction, there is a lot of interest of which players the franchises will retain. Among the top players, there has been a lot of question marks on whether Rohit Sharma will continue with Mumbai Indians, a team that he led to five IPL titles. He was at the centre of much-discussed captaincy change last year, with Hardik Pandya replacing him. However, according to a report by Indian Express, MI are likely to retain Rohit along with three other star cricketers. The report claims that along with Rohit, MI are also looking to retain Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit Sharma is currently leading the Indian cricket team in the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. On the sidelines of the match, Rohit received a rather strange plea from a pan.

In a video that has gone viral, a fan can be heard asking Rohit Sharma: "Bhai IPL mein kaun sa team (Which team in IPL)?"

"Kaunsa chahiye bol" Rohit Sharma replied.

"Bhai RCB Ajao Yaar," the fan then replied. Hearing that Rohit Sharma did not stop and went inside pavilion.

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have appointed Paras Mhambrey as their bowling coach, said the franchise on Wednesday.

In a statement, MI said Mhambrey, who was India's bowling coach from November 2021 till their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in June, will work along with current bowling coach Lasith Malinga, as part of the coaching team under head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

This will be Mhambrey's second stint at MI after previously being part of the support staff when they won IPL 2013, Champions League T20 (2011, 2013), a runner up finish (2010) and two more playoffs appearances in the IPL.

Mhambrey, who was discovered by the BCA Mafatlal Bowling scheme under English fast bowling great Frank Tyson in 1990, played two Tests and three ODIs for India from 1996 to 1998. But he had an illustrious domestic cricket career with Mumbai - where he became a member of winning the Ranji Trophy five times.