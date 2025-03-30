Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj breathed fire on Saturday with a terrific spell against Mumbai Indians during the 9th match of Indian Prmeier League 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The right-arm pacer struck in his very first over with a peach of a delivery, claiming the wicket of MI opener Rohit Sharma. Such good was the ball that even the batter was left in shock after the dismissal. It was a sharp in-swinging delivery from Siraj that rattled the stumps of Rohit.

Siraj started the over with a dot ball before being slammed by Rohit for two consecutive fours. The pacer made a quick comeback and dismissed Rohit.

Watch the stunning delivery here:

4, 4, #MohammedSiraj dismissed #RohitSharma for the first time in #T20s & what a way to do it!



Watch the LIVE action https://t.co/VU1zRx9cWp #IPLonJioStar #GTvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/x2mnv2YWUI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 29, 2025

For Rohit, it has been a poor start in IPL 2025. The opener scored a duck in the opening game for his side before registering another single-digit score in the second match, that was against GT.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricketer and one of the most successful captains in IPL history, recently opened up about his 15-year journey with MI. The franchise, which he led to five IPL titles, has been an integral part of his career. While things have changed over the years, Sharma emphasized that his mindset and approach remain the same.

"Obviously, since the time I started to now, things, a lot of things have changed obviously because, you know, I used to bat middle order then. Now I'm opening the batting. I was captain then. I'm not the captain now. There were few teammates who I played with and won championship. They are not there. They are in the coaching role now. So the roles have changed. A lot of things have changed but the mindset has not changed," Rohit said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their X handle

Despite these transitions, Sharma remains committed to the core philosophy of Mumbai Indians--winning.

"What I want to do for this team has not changed, which is to go out there and win games and win trophies. That is what MI is known for. Over the years, we've won games from situations no one ever believed in. That is MI, and that is what Mumbai is known for," he said.

"You know, all these years, we've gone and won trophies, won games from a situation that no one ever believed. That is MI and that is what Mumbai is known for...Those things have never changed," he noted.

"You know that when you reach your room, the day you report, everything will be laid out as it was in 2011. Your kit bag, your suitcase with all the jerseys, and other necessary things. Those things have not changed in the last 15 years that I've been here, and I don't think they ever will, and that should never change. When you arrive, they are always there to greet you with a big smile. That has never changed and is very constant," Rohit added.

(With PTI Inputs)