Rohit Sharma left the internet in splits after imitating Shreyas Iyer's walk after the IPL 2025 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on Monday. PBKS registered a comprehensive victory over MI to book their slot in the Top 2 ahead of the IPL Playoffs. It was a stunning performance from PBKS as they completely outplayed the five-time champions. In a video posted by MI on their social media, Rohit was seen imitating Shreyas' style of walking before they hugged and started chatting with each other.

Priyansh Arya displayed remarkable maturity for a rookie while Josh Inglis produced a momentum changing knock as Punjab Kings downed Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Monday to seal a spot in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 185, Punjab Kings could not accelerate in the powerplay but Inglis (73 off 42 balls) and Arya (62 off 35) more than made up for a sluggish start with a match-winning 109-run partnership off 59 balls to get their team home in 18.3 overs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer (26 not out off 16) hit a six off Trent Boult to complete a dominating win.

Punjab Kings bowlers had done well to limit Mumbai Indians to 184 for seven after putting them in to bat at a venue that has produced 200-plus first innings scores for majority of the season.

While both teams had already sealed their playoffs berth, the winner of this match was assured of a top-two finish in the standings, providing two chances to reach the final.

Punjab Kings, who have made the playoffs for the first time since 2014, now travel back to their home ground in Mullanpur for the Qualifier 1 scheduled on May 29.

The Eliminator will be played at the same venue on the following day. The complete playoffs line-up will be decided after the contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the already eliminated Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

