Australia great Ricky Ponting recently expressed his admiration for MS Dhoni and the remarkable career the Indian legend continues to build with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking with host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Ponting praised Dhoni's enduring legacy in cricket. This conversation followed the announcement that Chennai Super Kings would retain Dhoni, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup-winning captain.

"Two seasons ago he probably had his worst season, but then last year again, he bounced back into really impacting some games like the MS Dhoni of old," Ponting said, as quoted by ICC.

"I think it will be exactly the same now...they might not get him through the whole season. They might think about leaving him out for a game and resting him up here and there to make sure that they're getting the best out of him," he added.

As a two-time World Cup-winning captain himself, Ponting reflected on Dhoni's exceptional ability to balance his roles as both player and mentor. He emphasized that Dhoni's experience and leadership are invaluable, even when he isn't captaining or playing on the field.

Despite recent injuries, Ponting noted that Dhoni still brings an irreplaceable presence to the CSK team. He highlighted Dhoni's ability to evolve and remain impactful, a trait shared by many cricket legends.

"Any team that he's in, whether he's captain or not, he's always going to be a mentor and a leader around that group, whether he's playing, whether he's sitting on the sidelines, that's just who he is...he's crucial to Chennai, for that leadership that he brings on and off the field," Ponting stated, as quoted by ICC.

"The best players are the ones that are able to maintain such a high level for a long time...for 10, 12, 14-year careers," he said on Dhoni's longevity.

Ponting also acknowledged that while Dhoni's role has shifted over time, with him now batting later in the innings, he continues to make significant contributions to the team.

"He's actually batting the last 20 balls of an innings now but still showing that you can make a big impact on the game by doing that," Ponting said.

