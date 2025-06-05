There were only a handful of experts who really backed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to go all the way in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Some even questioned the franchise's recruitments at the auction, suggesting it's going to be another season of failure for the franchise. However, with Rajat Patidar at the helm and Virat Kohli as the guiding force, the franchise brought end to an 18-year-long wait and lifted the IPL trophy by defeating Punjab Kings in the final on Tuesday.

In a post-match chat with presenter Jatin Sapru, Kohli went into his unfiltered avatar as he hit back at all those who doubted RCB, even mocked those who trolled the franchise for years.

"God is great. I'm in a space where the anchor has fallen and I'm just loose with excitement. I just want to sleep properly! I took a lot of stress, listened to a lot of things. RCB yeh, RCB vo. Bohot logon ne bohot troll kiya, bohot mazak banaaya (Lots of people trolled us, made fun of us)," Kohli told Jatin Sapru.

Logon ne bahut troll kiya, RCB YE, RCB WO...



But that made us STRONGER,



Ab main SHANTI SE SONA chahta hun..#ViratKohli𓃵#RCBvsPBKS#IPLFinalspic.twitter.com/QWelhns8WS — ShingChana (@BaanwraDil) June 4, 2025

Despite years of agony, RCB remained one of the most followed franchise, with fans turning up in huge numbers to support the team. Even in Ahmedabad, there were thousands of fans who made the journey from different parts of the country to support RCB. Kohli couldn't thank the loyal fans enough.

"But that made us stronger, closer as a team and as a franchise. The relationship between fans and us is strong. I will just sleep peacefully now," Kohli said, as RCB lifted their maiden IPL trophy following a tense six-run win over Punjab Kings.

Having taken stress for years, Kohli said that he can now sleep like a baby.

"You know, as a sportsman, when you're crying for something, this is a very high-intensity, high-quality tournament, which is of great value in world cricket today. And I'm someone that wants to win the big tournaments, the big moments, and this one was missing. And tonight, I'm going to sleep like a baby," he further said.