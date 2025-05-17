A match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will resume the Indian Premier League 2025 on Saturday. The edition was suspended for one week due to the escalated military tensions between India and Pakistan. As normalcy is being restored, the event is all set to entertain the crowd, with all starting with a terrific clash. It will be a crucial clash especially for KKR, who are on the verge of elimination. They badly need a victory to keep their slim hopes of making it to the playoffs alive. However, rain threat looms over the game. What if rain plays spoilsport? Well, in that case, both the teams will share a point each. While this will help RCB cause, it will eliminate KKR.

As per AccuWeather, Bengaluru, the city where the game will be taking place, was expected to receive thunderstorm from 5 pm IST onwards. While 58 per cent of the city was expected to be covered by rain at that time, it decreases to 51 per cent by 6 pm. 7 pm, the scheduled toss time for the game has 71 per cent probability which reduces to 69%, 49% and 34% in the next three hours.

How rain in RCB vs KKR game could affect the IPL 2025 playoff race?

KKR have 11 points to their credit after playing 12 matches in the league. They have two more games remaining and even a victory in both of them might not be enough for them to make it to the playoffs. This means if rain washes out their game vs RCB and the teams share points, it will be over for KKR.

On the other hand, an abandoned game won't hurt RCB much as the side already has 16 points to its credit from 11 matches. In such a scenario, it will take them to 17 points with two more games remaining in the league stage.

Apart from RCB, Gujarat Titans (16 points from 11 matches), Punjab Kings (16 points from 11 games) and Mumbai Indians (14 points from 12 matches) are the teams who are in serious contention for the playoffs. The path for Lucknow Super Giants (10 points from 11 games) is tough but not impossible.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are the sides that are officially eliminated from IPL 2025.