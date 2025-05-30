Royal Challengers Bengaluru opening batter Jacob Bethell had to leave the franchise ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs due to national commitments. Bethell might be away physically, but a part of him still remains in India with RCB. As the hard-hitting batter smashed a whopping 82-run knock off just 53 balls for England against the West Indies in the first ODI, he decided to dedicate his match-winning performance to RCB legend Virat Kohli, the man with whom he spent the last few weeks.

Bethell's 82-run knock took England to a gigantic total of 400/8 against the West Indies. Bethell gave RCB and Virat their due credit, saying he has become a much better batter after spending about two months in India as part of his IPL commitments.

Though Bethell didn't get to feature in many matches for RCB, due to competition against fellow Englishman Phil Salt, he still decided to laud Kohli and his IPL teammates for the impact they had on him.

"I really found that experience very beneficial for my game. I feel like I am a better player now than I was two months before I went to India. Virat Kohli was great with the information and how he goes about his batting," Bethell told Sky Sports Cricket after his match-winning show against Windies.

"All I had to do was ask, and he was great with that stuff. Obviously, being a part of that tournament was really special. There is a lot of noise around it, so it was great to be a part of it," he added.

Jacob Bethell with his 3rd ODI fifty! pic.twitter.com/YZLQxeFCUS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2025

Bethell also spoke about the infectious impact Kohli's energy had on him when he walked out to bat with the iconic India batter, wearing the RCB shirt.

"I was always going to be in the IPL after I signed that contract. I watched the boys do well from afar and really enjoyed it," he said on BBC Test Match Special.

"Virat was great. He was happy to share lots of advice with me, and Andy Flower was a great coach, too. I felt the energy when I went out to bat with Virat, and that is something I will take into my game, that intensity," he added.

England won the match convincingly by 238 runs.