Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star AB de Villiers has given his list of players he wants the franchise to target during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. De Villiers was a part of RCB for 11 seasons, during which they reached the IPL final twice, but failed to win the trophy. De Villiers mentioned that RCB's high auction purse (Rs 83 crore) will be an advantage for them in the mega auction, and urged the franchise to re-purchase a former star.

"I told you, I want the priority to be a world-class spinner. Let's just get Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) back. Let's stop messing around. Let's get Yuzi back in RCB where he belongs. He should never have left," De Villiers firmly said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers named four players whom he believed that RCB should definitely go far in the auction --- Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"I really fancy Ashwin. All that experience, you know what you're gonna get from him. He can also win you games with bat in hand. Imagine if we get the twin spins from RR (Rajasthan Royals) at RCB," De Villiers said.

De Villiers also spoke up for compatriot Kagiso Rabada, and urged RCB to target the pacer.

"Let's get Kagiso Rabada, please. Kagiso Rabada, Yuzi Chahal and then we can think about Ashwin. If we get those three, we're talking about a tournament-winning bowling attack," De Villiers stated.

"There are my four priority players and I'd spend almost my entire purse on them. Chahal, Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ashwin. If you don't get Rabada, go for Mohammed Shami or Arshdeep Singh," said De Villiers.

RCB head into the auction with a purse of INR 83 crore and three Right to Match (RTM) cards, having retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal.

The IPL 2025 mega auction takes place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.