Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has opened up on his exit from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after being released by the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. RCB picked up Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore ahead of IPL 2021. However, he managed just 52 runs from 10 matches last season, prompting RCB to release him from his current contract. While speaking on ESPN's Around The Wicket podcast, Maxwell has shared the inside details of his 'exit meeting' with head coach Andy Flower and Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket at RCB.

Maxwell revealed that he was on a zoom call with Flower and Bobat for half an hour after RCB told him that he would be released ahead of the auction. He also hailed the franchise for handling the situation with professionalism.

"I got a phone call from Mo Bopat and Andy Flower. It was a zoom call, they sort of explained to me the decision not to be retained. It was actually a very beautiful exit meeting. We ended up talking about the game for almost half an hour - talking about the strategy, looking to go forward. I was really happy with that. If every team did that, I think it would probably make the relationship smoother. I could not speak high enough of the way that they dealt with the whole situation. They are changing a few of their staff as well so they needed to get that sorted before they started talking to players," he said.

However, Maxwell hinted that his journey with RCB isn't over yet, adding that he would like to play for the franchise in the near future.

"I understood that process was going to take a bit of time. But yeah, you start to get edgier around that last date - whether you're going to get retained, but completely understandable the direction they are heading in. They need three Indians to build that core and hopefully the overseas can complement those locals. I wouldn't say my RCB journey is over; I would certainly like to get back there. It was a great franchise to play for and really enjoyed my game there," Maxwell added.

For the unversed, RCB might re-sign him at the auction table by using the Right to Match (RTM) card.