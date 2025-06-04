Tuesday, June 3 is a date which now be etched in the history books of cricket and thousands of fans around the world as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden IPL title on this day. Up against Punjab Kings in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Bengaluru-based franchise posted a total of 190/9 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Later, they restricted PBKS to 184/7 and and won the match by six runs.

The 18-year-old wait for the trophy finally came to an end not only for RCB but also for star batter Virat Kohli and their numerous fans across the country. As RCB clinched their maiden title, the franchise decided to celebrate the moment with their fans and acknowledge their love with a memorable victory parade.

RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru



This one's for you, 12th Man Army.

For every cheer, every tear, every year.

𝐋𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬.



— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 4, 2025

The victory parade will be held on Wednesday, June 4, where the entire RCB team will take a lap of the city on a bus and share some glimpse of the iconic IPL trophy with the fans.

Here are all the details that you need to know about RCB's victory parade:

When will the Royal Challenges Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory parade be held?

The Royal Challenges Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory parade will be held on Wednesday, June 4.

Where will the Royal Challenges Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory parade be held?

The Royal Challenges Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory parade will begin from Vidhana Soudha to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Royal Challenges Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory parade start?

The Royal Challenges Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory parade will start at 3:30 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challenges Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory parade?

The Royal Challenges Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory parade will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on TV

Where to follow the live streaming of the Royal Challenges Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory parade?

The Royal Challenges Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory parade will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)