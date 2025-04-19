Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) surpassed the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise in the record of conceding the most defeats at home venue in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Rajat Patidar-led side lost the 34th encounter of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday. Youngster Nehal Wadhera played a composed and confident knock to guide Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a comfortable win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a rain-affected Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Following this loss, the hosts slipped to fourth spot (8 points in 7 matches) in the IPL 2025 points table, while the Punjab-based franchise jumped to second position (10 points in 7 games).

This was their 46th defeat at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which is the highest number of defeats by any team in the history of the IPL at a home venue. Delhi Capitals are second in this list with 45 losses at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The other teams to lose most matches at a particular venue are defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (38 defeats at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata), Mumbai Indians (34 losses at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai), and Punjab Kings (30 defeats at Mohali).

Coming to the match, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first in a rain-affected match, which was reduced to 14 overs a side.

Batting first, the RCB side finished at 95/9 after the end of the first innings. Captain Rajat Patidar (23 runs off 18 balls) and Tim David (50* runs from 26 balls) were the only two players who were able to touch the double-digit mark.

Marco Jansen (2/ 10) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Arshdeep, Chahal, and Brar took two wickets each, and Xavier Bartlett grabbed a wicket.

Chasing a target of 96 in a 14-over-a-side contest, PBKS reached 98/5 in 12.1 overs, registering their fifth win of the season. Wadhera remained unbeaten on 33 off just 19 deliveries, laced with three fours and three sixes. Marcus Stoinis sealed the game with a six, providing the finishing touch to a clinical chase.

For RCB, Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler with figures of 3/14, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with 2/26.

Tim David was awarded the Player of the Match for his quickfire unbeaten half-century.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)