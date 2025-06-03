The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final is here. For both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, Tuesday night will be a big chance to end their trophy-less run in the IPL. On one side there is Shreyas Iyer's PBKS, who are plying their second IPL final after 2014. On the other had are Royal Challengers Bengaluru, one of the most followed IPL sides but with no trophy. Chennai Super Kings star Ravichandran Ashwin, who has played for Punjab Kings in the past, feels RCB are slightly ahead.

"I don't watch any match like, 'I will support this particular team'. I am an old player of Punjab Kings, so it will give me immense please if the side wins. But I have a feeling. I can't help but feel that RCB has this in the bag. Look at what has happened. Their momentum and tempo. I am a complete cricket buff. But look at a lot of science, as cricketers, you also get superstitious. You have to run after the trend," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"If you look at what has happened, every team that has gone against has eventually turned into a favour for them."

Ashwin added that he feels that the 'tide of luck is running with RCB'. "First, people were saying RCB's momentum was broken because of the 20-day break. They lost against SunRisers Hyderabad. Look at how they bounced back in the LSG game. Jitesh Sharma scoring those runs was a massive momentum shift," said Ashwin.

"Hazlewood was waiting. RCB were bleeding runs when he was sitting out. I kind of feel the tide of luck is running with RCB."

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla expressed excitement for the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), saying that the team that plays better will win and that "it should not rain."

RCB and PBKS will face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday, hoping to end their title drought.

RCB have qualified for the Indian Premier League final thrice in the past, losing all three times in 2009, 2011 and 2016. PBKS, on the other hand, qualified for the final once in 2014 when they were known as Kings XI Punjab, losing the match to Kolkata Knight Riders.

"It is the IPL final match today. Everyone has come here expecting it to be an exciting match. Fans from all over the country have come here to watch the match because, for the first time, two fresh teams are fighting out in the final, and we will have a new champion," the BCCI VP said while speaking to the media.

"Neither of the teams became a champion in the last 18 years, and today, one of them would be one. So, this is new for the people. So, people are excited. On one hand, we have a team of Virat Kohli and on the other hand, we have a team of Shreyas Iyer. The one who plays better will win. But it should not rain," Shukla added.

Notably, rain delayed the Qualifier Two contest between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), but no overs were lost.