RR vs PBKS Live: Pitch report

"It is another afternoon game here in Jaipur and my word it is hot. It is around 45 degrees. The surface we are using today is kind of in the center, there is a little bit of a bias, the longer side is 67 meters and the shorter side is 63, straight down is 73. The heat is going to play a part here. The pitch is already hot and warm, they (groundstaff) have tried with the hessian to maintain the moisture. The grass on it is trying to keep it together, so that it does not break up and it is doing a decent job. The average first innings score for an afternoon game is around 180 and you will be in the game," reckon Deep Dasgupta and Pommie Mbangwa.