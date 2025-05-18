Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Dropped On Last Ball, PBKS Star Dismissed On Next
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have started the proceedings against Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, the RR bowlers are eyeing some quick wickets in the early stages of the game. Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royal in their IPL 2025 match on Sunday in Jaipur. As Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis are missing from the squad, PBKS have handed over the debut cap to Mitchell Owen. For RR, their regular skipper Sanju Samson is back in action to lead the team and replaced Nitish Rana in the Playing XI. With pacer Jofra Archer missing from the squad, RR have named Kwena Maphaka in the team. After the resumption, Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS will aim to carry their same momentum, in order to clinch the crucial two points and stand tall in the playoffs race. (Live Scorecard)
- 15:38 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: Great start for PBKSPunjab Kings are off to a good start against Rajasthan Royals as their openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya deal in boundaries. In the first over by Fazalhaq Farooqi, the duo scores 11 runs, which include a boundary from both the batters.PBKS 11/0 (1 overs)
- 15:33 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: We are underwayThe IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings begins. For PBKS, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have started the proceedings. The duo will be looking for a solid opening partnership, especially in the powerplay. On the other hand, Fazalhaq Farooqi will be bowling the first over for RR. Let's play!!!
- 15:10 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: Impact subs for both teamsHere are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh CharakPunjab Kings Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan
- 15:05 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: Here's what Sanju Samson said at the toss"Wanted to bowl first. Let's see how it plays out today. I am okay, hundred percent fit. I would love to respect where he is batting. I will bat down the order. I come in for Nitish Rana. Maphaka comes in for Jofra Archer," said Sanju Samson.
- 15:03 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: Here's what Shreyas Iyer said at the toss"We are going to bat first. The wicket looks fantastic, know how it plays here. The powerhouse has been our batting, so got to make the best use of it. Everyone is in high spirits. The mindset has been strong. Trying to make the best use of the sources. Kudos to the Army forces. Mitch Owen, Jansen, Omarzai are playing," said Shreyas Iyer.
- 14:47 (IST)RR vs PBKS Live: Pitch report"It is another afternoon game here in Jaipur and my word it is hot. It is around 45 degrees. The surface we are using today is kind of in the center, there is a little bit of a bias, the longer side is 67 meters and the shorter side is 63, straight down is 73. The heat is going to play a part here. The pitch is already hot and warm, they (groundstaff) have tried with the hessian to maintain the moisture. The grass on it is trying to keep it together, so that it does not break up and it is doing a decent job. The average first innings score for an afternoon game is around 180 and you will be in the game," reckon Deep Dasgupta and Pommie Mbangwa.
- 14:47 (IST)RR vs PBKS Live: Glimpse of RR's training
Headphones recommended pic.twitter.com/nwpM9rlNqn— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 18, 2025
- 14:41 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: Glimpse of PBKS training session
𝑮𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒊 𝒉𝒂𝒊 40°+, 𝒂𝒖𝒓 𝒔𝒂𝒅𝒅𝒆 𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒐𝒏 𝒅𝒊 𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒓𝒊?+ pic.twitter.com/fKzFUNKI1K— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 18, 2025
- 14:27 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: The impressive Vaibhav SuryavanshiFourteen-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s stunning 35-ball century was a rare moment of magic, but the Royals cannot rely on such individual brilliance every time. While Suryavanshi’s heroics provided a brief spark, the team has struggled to build consistent momentum. The batting burden now rests heavily on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag, and the duo will need to deliver if the Royals are to spring a surprise in their final home fixture.
- 14:24 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: Absence of Stoinis, InglisAs PBKS take the field on Sunday, comfortably placed at third spot on the table with 15 points from 11 games, there would be some scepticism with regard to the changes in the lineup owning to the enforced break. Though Australians Marcus Stonis and Josh Inglis have agreed to rejoin the team, they would be missing PBKS' first game post IPL resumption, forcing the Punjab side to potentially rejigs their batting order.
- 14:22 (IST)RR vs PBKS Live: Return of Sanju SamsonRajasthan Royals will be high on confidence as their regular skipper Sanju Samson returns in today's match. He missed the last few matches due to an injury and in his absence, Riyan Parag captained RR. With Samson's return, RR will look to clinch a victory in their last home game of the season.
- 14:16 (IST)RR vs PBKS Live: Shreyas and co look to bounce back in styleAs action returns to the Sawai Mansingh stadium after a week-long enforced break, Shreyas Iyer's side will hope to move past the nightmare on May 8, when their match against Delhi Capitals in scenic Dharamsala had to be called off due to India-Pakistan border tensions, forcing the players to return to their dressing rooms in pitch darkness.
- 14:09 (IST)