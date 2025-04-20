Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured a thrilling last-ball victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday. Avesh Khan produced one of the finest displays of death bowling in the game to help LSG secure a 2-run victory against the RR. With the Royals needing 4 runs to win the match on the final delivery, Avesh only conceded a single, hence helping his team sail through. The nerve-wracking encounter even brought LSG owner Sanji Goenka on his feet.

Lucknow seemed to have lost the match at one point in the game, but Avesh kept the fight alive with his yorker-spree in the last two overs he bowled. While LSG owner Goenka's happiness knew no bounds, Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid was shell-shocked to see what happened on the field.

A target of 181 runs seemed gettable for most part of the match, especially considering the manner in which Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi started off. However, RR lost steam in the middle overs, for which the team's stand-in skipper, Riyan Parag blamed himself.

"Feeling a little hard to process the emotions, not sure what we did wrong. We were in the game till the 18-19th over. I probably should have finished it in the 19th over, I blame myself. We just have to put one game together collectively for 40 overs, only then can we win. We did really well (with the ball), the last over was unfortunate, thought that we would stop them for 165-170. Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) bhai is trusted, he's only had one bad game.

"Samad batted really well. We should've chased that down. Today was perfect, no complaints about the wicket. We were right in it, just a few balls can cost you an IPL game," Parag said in the post-match presentation ceremony.