Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid completely rubbished reports of any rift between the franchise and skipper Sanju Samson. In the press conference ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants, Dravid called all the reports "baseless" and maintained that the team remain united in their pursuit of the playoffs. The controversy started from a video clip showing Sanju Samson not taking part in a team huddle where Dravid was seen in discussion with support staff and some players. It led to reports of a possible rift and even a threat to Sanju's RR captaincy.

“I don't know where these reports are coming from. Sanju and I are on the same page,” Dravid said.

“He's a very integral part of our team. He's involved in each and every decision and discussion. Sometimes, when you lose games and things don't go right, you face criticism and we can take it on our performances, but we can't do anything about this baseless stuff. The spirit of the team is really good, I'm impressed with how hard these guys work. One of the things people don't understand is how hurt the players feel when they don't perform,” the Rajasthan Royals head coach explained.

Samson's participation is in doubt for the against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday as the franchise awaits scan results on an injury to his side.

Samson retired hurt after scoring 31 off 19 balls due to a suspected side strain during RR's recent match against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

The RR skipper appeared to be in discomfort after attempting a cut shot off Vipraj Nigam, prompting the physio to examine the left side of his ribcage. Although he faced the next delivery, Samson soon walked off the field. The match ended in a tie, with RR eventually losing in the Super Over.

"Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area. So we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today so we are waiting the results of those scans. And then once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of (the injury) we'll take a decision going forward and we'll see what happens," head coach Rahul Dravid said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

