Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that his performances were not up to the mark after a fan asked him to leave Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of next season. Ashwin, who was bought by CSK for Rs 9.75 crore, took just seven wickets in nine matches, while scoring only 33 runs during the same course, as the franchise failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, finishing bottom of the points table for the first time in their history. During a YouTube live session, a fan urged Ashwin to leave "his beloved CSK".

"Hi dear Ashwin, with lots of love, please leave my lovely CSK family," a fan wrote.

Ashwin, however, did not ignore the comment and admitted that he failed to replicate his past performances this season. He suggested that the fans need to understand that he also wants the best for the team, vowing to come back stronger with improved performances next season.

"One thing that I can relate to is his love for the franchise. Let's not make one mistake. When you say something, please make sure that you're doing it in your best interest. I understand what you're trying to say. I also have the same love and interest. Don't think that I'm going to let this campaign go to waste. What I have in my controllables. If you give the ball in my hand, I will bowl, if you give bat, then I will bat. I have put in a lot of hard work, and there are areas which I can work on, which I know very clearly. In the powerplay, I have given away many runs. To bowl in the powerplay, I have to create more options next year. This is the best I can do," replied Ashwin.

Ashwin suggested that he loves CSK more than the fans do, adding he has never been this disappointed in his life as an IPL cricketer.

"I have the best interest of the team, and I love the team way more than all of you. I was with the team in 2009 and 2010. I have played for 7 years. I have qualified with CSK for the playoffs in the past. I have won the title. So, when I see a champion like this, I feel sad for the first time. I feel sad for that. That's why I'm sitting in a corner and crying. What to do next? This is my goal," he added.