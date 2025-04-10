Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin has faced a lot of criticism since making his return to Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2025. Ashwin has disappointed with his performances and due to the poor start to the season for CSK, he has come under a lot of fire from fans. However, Ashwin said that he was never bothered by trolls and instead, he is open to constructive criticism from the supporters. Ashwin was bought by CSK for Rs 9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

"Generally, nobody likes losing. Honestly, I am not bothered by the trolling. You are saying 'don't troll' and all that, I don't bother about that. If people are talking about you, pointing out your flaws, it can come from a position of meaning well. We can take it as constructive criticism. But, a few people, when they go after you, it is just venom," Ashwin said on his YouTube show.

"It's easy to find out the difference, I can easily figure out what's constructive criticism and what's venom. I don't worry about that. It's always about being better than today. This has been my life's mantra. I don't worry about that too much. It's coming from a position of love when people are genuinely talking about you, ranting about your performances. My father still reprimands me if I get out. My parents scold me. As far as criticism is coming from a place of love, it's absolutely fine," he said.

CSK have lost four out of their five matches till now and are 9th in the points table.

"It's also not easy being fans. Even when I was at Rajasthan Royals, I totally go off. I don't engage with you even when you talk about the game to me. I am thoroughly invested in the process when you are in the heat of the tournament. I completely eliminate social media. I don't comment anything. My friends sometimes message me 'don't worry, stay strong' when I am not doing well. I tell them don't tell me these things too. I am not interested in knowing what's happening outside. Those opinions, sometimes... There are a few who don't know why they are trolling a player. They do it out of anger."