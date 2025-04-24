Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan was dismissed in a bizarre manner in their match against Mumbai Indians (MI), drawing the ire of fans on the internet. Kishan decided to walk for a caught behind even though MI players barely appealed, but replays later showed that he hadn't edged the ball. Kishan's decision to walk without taking any DRS review was brutally criticised by fans on social media. SRH ended up losing the match, with MI chasing down a target of 144 with more than four overs to go.

Left-hander Kishan, who had just opened his account in the previous over, tried to work pacer Deepak Chahar's first delivery, which was drifting down the leg side.

The ball was collected by MI wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton and neither him nor the bowler showed any inclination to appeal for a caught behind.

On-field umpire Vinod Seshan was also close to declaring it a wide, But, to everyone's surprise, Kishan walked away, indicating he had edged it to the keeper.

Surprised by the batter's move, Seshan too raised his finger.

"You think you have seen it all after all these years and yet I must admit the Ishan Kishan's dismissal leaves me perplexed," wrote commentator Harsha Bhogle on X, expressing his surprise at the turn of events.

I have no words, but I hope everyone watches this clip of Ishan Kishan... it was a confusing moment for him too.



He has been given out in a similar way before, so he might have thought the same thing was happening again. The umpire was also at fault.pic.twitter.com/XuXBAjrYjY — Ishan's (@IshanWK32) April 23, 2025

You think you have seen it all after all these years and yet I must admit the Ishan Kishan dismissal leaves me perplexed. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 23, 2025

Ishan Kishan is regretting his decision... as he SHOULD!!



Curse yourself... Punish yourself... You have failed many people's expectations today!! pic.twitter.com/b5grhzXnXE — Ishan's (@IshanWK32) April 23, 2025

Kishan's gesture had MI skipper Hardik Pandya — who had appealed half-heartedly — pat the left-hander on his helmet and shoulders.

Replays showed the ball was drifting away Kishan's bat when it passed the left-hander, and there was no spike on the UltraEdge either.

It is believed that, on most occasions, a batter comes to know whether he has edged the ball or not. But given the situation SRH are in on the points table -- they are placed ninth -- they needed to make the most of a flat batting wicket. Kishan's dismissal saw SRH slump to 9/2 in the third over.

