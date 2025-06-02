Punjab Kings (PBKS) players indulged in a hilarious activity after rain delayed the start of their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. In a viral video, the PBKS players were seen hitting a football towards young batter Priyansh Arya, who had his face towards the crowd. In the video, Yash Thakur and Musheer Khan blazed their attempts over Arya, with the ball landing in the stands. For the unversed, the match between PBKS and MI was delayed for more than two hours due to rain in Ahmedabad.

look at my beautiful team pic.twitter.com/mbUUTDoBe8 — tak (@_takila_) June 1, 2025

Scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, the match eventually started at around 9:45 PM and no overs were lost in the contest.

The rain arrived just when the players were about to take the field at the regular start time of 7:30pm and the ground staff swung into action immediately to cover the centre.

While it began with a light drizzle, the rain intensified for a while.

A second and a longer period of rain then delayed the proceedings further just when it looked like the play would get underway.

Punjab Kings had earlier won the toss and elected to field with Yuzvendra Chahal coming back into the playing XI, whereas Mumbai Indians roped in Reece Topley for his first game of the season as a replacement for injured Richard Gleeson.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley.

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar.

