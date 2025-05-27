In a heartwarming throwback moment, an old photograph of Preity Zinta from 2014 has resurfaced and captivated fans online. The image, showing the Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner with players inside the team bus, gained renewed attention after the team secured a spot in the IPL Qualifier 1 for the first time in 11 years. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians to clinch this achievement, evoking nostalgia and celebration among supporters and reigniting memories of the team's past successes.

Gurkeerat, Miller, Awana, Preity Zinta & Physio Patrick after the win on Friday. Chalo sheron. Aaj bhi dahadna hain! pic.twitter.com/JqVvyC804V — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 20, 2014

On May 26, 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) achieved a significant milestone by qualifying for the IPL Qualifier 1, marking their first appearance in the playoffs since 2014. The team's victory over Mumbai Indians by seven wickets was a testament to their resurgence in the tournament. This success was further highlighted by the circulation of a nostalgic photograph from 2014, featuring Preity Zinta alongside players Gurkeerat Singh, Parvinder Awana, David Miller, and physio Patrick Farhart inside the team bus. Originally shared by PBKS on April 20, 2024, the image has now become symbolic of the team's journey and revival.

The match against the Mumbai Indians saw PBKS chasing a target of 185 runs. Openers Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya laid a solid foundation with a 109-run partnership off just 59 balls. Inglis scored a commanding 73, while Arya contributed a swift 62, effectively neutralizing the Mumbai bowling attack. Their efforts ensured that PBKS reached the target in 18.3 overs, with captain Shreyas Iyer remaining unbeaten on 26 off 16 balls.

Preity Zinta's presence at the match added to the celebratory atmosphere. Post-victory, she was seen embracing captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, acknowledging their roles in the team's success. Zinta also interacted with Mumbai Indians' stalwart Rohit Sharma and owner Akash Ambani, reflecting the camaraderie and sportsmanship that define the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer's leadership has been instrumental in PBKS's turnaround this season. Acquired for ₹26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Iyer has brought experience and stability to the team. His selfless approach was evident in a previous match where he prioritized the team's success over personal milestones, instructing teammate Shashank Singh to continue attacking rather than allowing him to complete a century. This gesture earned widespread praise, including from Zinta, who lauded his class, leadership, and aggression.

The resurgence of PBKS under Iyer's captaincy and the emotional connection rekindled by Zinta's 2014 photograph have reignited hope among fans. As the team prepares for the Qualifier 1, supporters are optimistic about ending their title drought and witnessing a new chapter in the franchise's history.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)