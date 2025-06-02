Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta could not control her excitement as her side defeated Mumbai Indians to set up an IPL 2025 Final date with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Skipper Shreyas Iyer led by example as Punjab Kings registered a sensational win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. As soon as Shreyas slammed the winning runs, the PBKS dugout erupted in wild celebrations while Preity and co-owner Ness Wadia celebrated in the stands. The Bollywood actress was seen jumping with her hands raised in the air and she then made her way to the ground. Preity hugged Shreyas and head coach Ricky Ponting before having a brief conversation and she also winked at a Punjab Kings star during the presentation.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer uncorked a remarkable unbeaten 87 to carry Punjab Kings to a five-wicket over Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday, and to the IPL final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, ensuring the league will have a new champion on June 3.

This will be Punjab's first title clash since 2014, and second successive for Iyer as captain after marshalling Kolkata Knight Riders' triumph in 2024.

In an attritional chase of 204, Iyer stood tall with an imperious knock (87 not out, 41b, 5x4, 8x6) as PBKS moved past the target with an over to spare.

Once Mumbai posted a 200-plus total, Punjab required someone to play with composure and a sense of purpose, and they found the best man in their ranks putting his hand up.

However, Iyer and PBKS will also profusely thank the plucky Nehal Wadhera for exploring his two reprieves to peel off an important 48 off 29 balls and adding 84 runs for the fourth wicket with his captain.

Naman Dhir misjudged a catch off Mitchell Santner at deep midwicket and allowed a four in the ninth over while Boult spilled a catch at fine-leg off Pandya in the 10th over when Wadhera was on 13.

But the star cast was Iyer as he nonchalantly guided the PBKS' hunt.

Josh Inglis (38 off 21 balls, 5x4s, 2x6s) also played his part early after the early loss of Prahsimran Singh (6) to Boult (1/38) and Priyansh Arya (20).

Inglis went after Jasprit Bumrah in the sixth over to smack two sixes and as many fours and collect 20 runs.

Bumrah's final figures 4-0-40-0 was also a just reflection of MI's struggles with the ball on the night.

However, the tables turned in the 13th over bowled by pacer Reece Topley, with the Englishman putting three deliveries in Iyer's hitting arc and the batter dispatched each of them into the stands, signalling Punjab gaining steam.

Soon, Iyer finished off the chase with four sixes in the 19th over off left-arm pacer Ashwini Kumar.

Earlier, a collective batting performance led by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma took Mumbai Indians to a par 203 for six in the rain-delayed contest.

While no overs were lost as the contest got underway nearly two hours and 15 minutes after the scheduled start time, it was Mumbai Indians who emerged their noses slightly ahead.

Jonny Bairstow (38), Tilak Varma (44) and Suryakumar Yadav (44) kept Mumbai on track for a big total, while Naman Dhir's late exploits (18-ball 33) pushed them past the 200-run mark.

(With PTI inputs)