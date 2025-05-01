Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta was a "happy girl" after her team registered a convincing four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. In what was an all-round performance, PBKS took a huge step towards the IPL 2025 playoffs. PBKS have 13 points from 10 matches, and have four games left to play in the league phase. After the win over CSK, Zinta took to social media and expressed her delight over PBKS' all-round show.

She praised captain Shreyas Iyer, who smashed a half-century, as well as the openers and the bowlers.

"Yeahhhhhh!!! We won. What a superb team effort ! Captain's knock, Openers's 50, an amazing hattrick & stunning catches. What a brilliant chase on a tricky ground almost giving me a last over heart attack. So proud with the way Sadda Punjab played. I'm a happy girl tonight. Ting!" she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Coming back to the match, a hat-trick by Yuzvendra Chahal and skipper Shreyas Iyer's 72 helped Punjab Kings to a four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, officially ending their opponents' slim chances of reaching the playoffs.

Five-time champions CSK made 190 all out after England's Sam Curran scored 88 off 47 balls but Punjab overhauled the total with two balls to spare.

Iyer stood tall with his 41-ball knock and put on a second-wicket partnership of 72 with impact substitute Prabhsimran Singh, who made 54.

"I love chasing on any field," said player of the match Shreyas during the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I feel like I thrive whenever there is a big total on the board and you need to take the charge and momentum for the team for the rest of the batters to come and go full throttle."

(With AFP Inputs)