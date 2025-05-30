Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, rocked the cricketing world with his exemplary performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Though Rajasthan failed to qualify for the IPL finals, Suryavanshi remained the talk of the town, especially for his 35-ball hundred, scored against the Gujarat Titans. On Friday, however, Suryavanshi and his parents had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bihar airport. The teenage batter even touched PM Modi's feet as a mark of respect.

"At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter), along with a few pictures with Vaibhav and his parents.

At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/pvUrbzdyU6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2025

Suryavanshi, who turned out for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) this season, has been one of the breakthrough stars of the tournament. In just seven matches, the teenager accumulated 252 runs, but it was his explosive century against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur that truly sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Batting with a maturity well beyond his years, Suryavanshi hammered 101 off just 38 deliveries, becoming the youngest ever centurion in men's T20 cricket. His hundred, which came off just 35 balls, now stands as the second-fastest century in IPL history, a staggering feat for a player just 14 years old.

Earlier, in his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi had lauded the young cricketer for his exploits in the IPL.

"I have seen in the IPL, the son of Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's spectacular performance. At such a young age, Vaibhav has set such a great record. There is a lot of hard work behind Vaibhav's performance," PM Modi had said.

"To bring his talent to the forefront, he has played many matches at different levels. The more you play, the more you will shine. Competing in matches and competitions as much as possible is very important. The NDA government has always given it the highest priority in its policies," he added.

With ANI Inputs