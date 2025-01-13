India top-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who guided Kolkata Knight Riders to their IPL title triumph earlier this year, was named captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday ahead of the upcoming season set to begin in March. Iyer, a proven leader and one of the most sought-after players in the IPL, was roped in by PBKS for a record-breaking Rs 26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player during the November auction. At PBKS, Iyer will reunite with head coach Ricky Ponting, with whom he shared a successful stint at Delhi Capitals, guiding the team to the 2020 IPL final.

The new role provided to Iyer helped him achieve an unprecedented feat in IPL history. He has become the first Indian captain in the tournament's history to lead three different franchises - PBKS, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The foreign captains to have achieved the feat are Kumar Sangakkara (Deccan Chargers/Kings XI Punjab/SunRisers Hyderabad), Mahela Jayawardene (DC/Kochi Tuskers Kerala/KXIP) and Steve Smith (Pune Warriors India/Rising Pune Supergiant/Rajasthan Royals).

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title," said Iyer in a statement.

The 2024 season has been a memorable one for Iyer, not only did hie win the IPL with KKR, he also led Mumbai to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

He was also part of the Mumbai team that won the Ranji and Irani Trophy.

