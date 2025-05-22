Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal expressed his disappointment after the franchise crashed out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race, following the loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday. Taking to X, Jindal admitted that DC failed to capitalise on a strong start to the season, adding that the team will now have to come back stronger next season. For the unversed, DC won their first four games of the season and looked destined to top the table. However, a midseason slump saw them miss out on a top four finish.

They needed to beat both MI and Punjab Kings in their last two matches to have any hopes of making it to the playoffs.

"Sorry to all @DelhiCapitals fans - like you i too am reeling from the second half of the season. What started so well ended extremely poorly. There are positives to take from this campaign but for now all focus on the next game which we need to win. Post the season there will need to be a lot of introspection on a lot of aspects," wrote Jindal.

MI grabbed the fourth and final playoff spot, joining the likes of Gujarat Titans, PBKS and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Recapping the match, Suryakumar Yadav hit a 43-ball 73 , while Ryan Rickelton (25), Will Jacks (21), Tilak Varma (27) and Naman Dhir (24 not out) chipped in with useful contributions as MI posted a 180 for five.

In reply, DC crumbled to 121 in 18.2 overs with Sameer Rizvi top-scoring with a 35-ball 39.

"I can throw them (Santner and Bumrah) the ball whenever I want," Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya said. "They bring such control and perfection, which makes my job easy."

"We let it slip in the last two overs," said Delhi's stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis, who led after regular captain Axar Patel fell ill.

"Momentum is a real thing in cricket. The way they counter-punched to get almost 50 in the last two overs, undoing the work of the first 17-18 overs. We lost that momentum."

(With Agency Inputs)