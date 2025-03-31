An iconic franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings are off to a tough start to the 2025 campaign, losing two of the first three games. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra and a few others have managed to score some runs but other around them have struggled to contribute. In the bowling department, Noor Ahmed has been CSK's finest performer but others haven't some as much consistency. But, where CSK have let their fans down the most, is arguably the fielding department.

Even former CSK star Ambati Rayudu, a part of the IPL commentary panel this season, said that it has been 'painful' for him to watch how Ruturaj's men have conducted themselves in the field in the first three matches.

"When you're playing a close game, these one-percenters really matter. We saw quite a few incredible catches in this match-it's rare to see that! On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings didn't field well at all, except for maybe one or two stops in the infield. Rajasthan Royals were really up for it, and this shows that fielding is not just about having a young side-it's about anticipation and awareness. Riyan Parag's catch, when Shivam Dube was going strong, was a real game-changer," Rayudu said on JioHotStar.

"Chennai Super Kings have never been known for their fielding - maybe in their earlier years - but what they've done in their first two matches this season has been quite poor. Dropping easy chances and struggling in the outfield - these are areas they need to address quickly. Some of CSK's mistakes were quite painful to watch," he said.

Even Gaikwad said at the post-match presentation ceremony that fielding has been a concern for the franchise, with players leaking roughly 8-10 runs extra.

CSK are next scheduled to take on the high-flying Delhi Capitals on April 05.