The Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru was a completely one-sided contest as Rajat Patidar and co registered an eight-wicket win and marched into the final. Apart from a dominating game, the match also had a controversial moment after RCB star batter Virat Kohli allegedly tried to sledge PBKS debutant Musheer Khan. Facing a batting collapse, PBKS were forced to bring-in Musheer as an impact-sub in the first innings, which also became his first IPL appearance. However, when he came to bat, Kohli, who was placed at the first slip, was heard saying, "Yeh paani pilata hai (He serves water)."

IPL 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score

Kohli saying "Ye to Pani pilata hai" to young Musheer Khan. Kohli is such a creep and shameless person. pic.twitter.com/Zs2GGDUGBN — RISHIT SHARMA (@Rishit_264) May 29, 2025

This moment from the game went viral on social media as the fans lashed out at Kohli for trying to insult a young player. However, former India pacer Atul Wassan came to Kohli's aide by stating the competitive nature of the star batter.

"If you can't do the time, don't do the crime. If someone is doing it within the line, it's fine. Sledging is a mixture of sarcasm, wit and being obnoxious," he added.

Wassan further stated that sledging at some extent should be allowed as the players should be free to express themselves.

"Of course, there should be no physical confrontation, but certain gestures should not be misinterpreted, which entirely depends on the match officials. You have to let people express themselves within the limits," said Wassan.

WATCH | Manchester United Special ft. Harry Maguire, Andre Onana and Diogo Dalot

"Virat has a competitive nature; even if he plays with his own baby, he would like to win. One should not feel bad about it. When you are playing the game, consider yourself equal, and don't expect an inch, nor give an inch," Wassan said on the OTTplay 'Bails and Banter' show.

Talking about the incident, when Musheer arrived on the field to bat, Virat was spotted calling him a 'water-boy', who had come in to deliver water to his teammates a few overs ago. The act from the RCB stalwart triggered a huge debate on social media.

A section of fans suggested that Kohli was 'abusing' the Punjab Kings youngster by calling him a 'water boy'. The RCB icon's fans defended him, highlighting the fact that Kohli had gifted Musheer one of his bats earlier in the season. Some also pointed out the fact that Musheer idolises Virat as a batter.